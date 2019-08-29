Yemeni President Calls on Saudi Arabia to Stop UAE Interference in Yemen - Report

Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi called on Riyadh Thursday to intervene and to stop the interference of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Yemen and to halt airstrikes against Yemeni government forces, Reuters reported, citing the SABA news agency.

According to the media report, the Yemeni president said that government forces have withdrawn from the city of Aden to avoid the destruction of the city.

The UAE said on Thursday it carried out air strikes in Yemen's Aden against "terrorist organisations" that attacked Saudi-led coalition forces and the city's airport, Reuters reported, citing the UAE state news agency WAM. The UAE has also called for an international response against the attackers.

The Yemeni Defence Ministry said earlier on Thursday that UAE fighters had carried out no less than 10 airstrikes over the last 24 hours.

Approximately 300 servicemen and civilians died or were injured as a result of UAE airstrikes on Yemeni government positions in the country’s southern provinces of Aden and Abyan, according to the Yemeni Defence Ministry.

The Yemen Foreign Ministry previously condemned the UAE actions, demanding from the UN Security Council to do the same.

Clashes between separatists and government troops caused a rift between the UAE and pro-government Saudi Arabia, which leads the coalition of Arab countries fighting armed Houthi political opposition forces after they overran the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014. The UAE is part of that coalition.

The armed conflict between Yemen government forces and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government’s side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict world’s worst humanitarian crisis.