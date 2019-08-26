Iraqi Parliament Group Calls Alleged Israeli Strikes 'Declaration of War', Demands US Troops Exit

Although Israel has not officially confirmed it carried out airstrikes in Iraq, the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that could be the case, while anonymous US officials separately confirmed it in an interview with The New York Times.

The Fatah Coalition, an influential bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, has called recent airstrikes on the country, allegedly conducted by Israel, a “declaration of war” by the Jewish state and stated that it holds the US fully responsible for Tel Aviv's actions. In light of this, the coalition has called for the withdrawal of the about 5,000 remaining American soldiers from Iraq.

The parliamentary bloc also said in the statement that the country reserves the right to respond to Israel over the air raid purportedly conducted by it.

The statement comes the day after a drone airstrike on the Iraqi town of Qaim reportedly killed an Iraqi Shia militia commander. The attack was only the latest in a series of similar air raids, allegedly conducted by the Israeli Air Force.

