Netanyahu Hints Israel Behind Attacks on Iran-Backed Militia Depots in Iraq

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted that his country was behind the latest attacks on ammunition depots in Iraq belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 9, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel acts in Iraq "if required."

"We do act not only ‘if required.’ We act on many fronts confronting a state that seeks to destroy us. Certainly, I gave freedom of action to the security forces and instructed them to do everything necessary to foil these Iranian initiatives," Netanyahu said.

He added that he led, and, in many aspects was "still leading the world's efforts to neutralize the Iranian threat."

On Tuesday, another blast hit an ammo depot located to the north of Baghdad. This was the fourth such attack on PMF facilities, which reportedly might be used to transport arms to Syria and Lebanon, since July. The PMF, which is composed of predominantly Shia militias, has claimed that Israeli drones carried out the attack, while acting in coordination with the US-led coalition. The IDF has not commented on the information.

So far, Israel has only publicly admitted that it conducts raids on neighboring Syria as part of its fight against Iran in the region. The last time Israel officially claimed responsibility for the bombing of Iraq dates back to 1981, when the Israeli Air Force destroyed the Osirak nuclear power plant, which was under construction southeast of Baghdad.