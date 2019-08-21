US Military MQ-9 Drone Downed Over Yemen - Reports

Earlier today, Yemeni Houthis reported that their air defence had downed a US multipurpose MQ-9 drone over the province of Dhamar in the central part of the country.

A US military MQ-9 drone has been shot down over Yemen, Reuters reported citing two unnamed US officials. According to the sources, the incident occurred in the Dhamar governorate southeast of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa late on Tuesday.

The report comes as the movement's spokesperson told the Al Masirah broadcaster that the rocket which downed the drone was modernised on the spot and would soon be presented at a press conference.

He warned the Saudi-led Arab coalition to think 'a thousand times before invading Yemen's airspace'.

Yemen, located on the southern tip of the Arabian peninsula, has been mired in strife as the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement, have been locked in an armed conflict for several years.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, with the rebels retaliating against the attacks. US drones are often used in Yemen to destroy suspected terrorists.