Houthis Say Downed US Drone in Yemen's Dhamar Province

DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebels (Houthi movement) said on Tuesday their air defence had shot down a US multipurpose drone MQ-9 over the province of Dhamar in the central part of the country.

"The missile, which downed the drone, was modernized on the spot and will soon be shown at a press conference," the movement's spokesperson said, as quoted by the Houthi-controlled broadcaster Al Masirah.

He warned that the Saudi-led Arab coalition "should think a thousand times before invading Yemen’s airspace," because the rebels had the opportunity to prevent alien aircraft from appearing in the skies over Yemen.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, with the rebels retaliating against the attacks. US drones are often used in Yemen to destroy suspected terrorists.