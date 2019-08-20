Register
15:24 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke billows above buildings near the town of Hish in Syria's Idlib province

    Turkey Was Notified Attacks by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham in Syria's Idlib Would be Crushed - Lavrov

    © AFP 2019 / Omar Haj Kadour
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2111

    The Turkish Defence Ministry said a day earlier that three civilians had been killed and 12 more had been injured in an attack on its convoy moving toward an observatory point in Idlib Province.

    Attacks by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham militants in Idlib will be crushed, Turkey has been notified about that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    “Jointly with our Turkish colleagues, in order to stop regular violations by these terrorists of the cessation of hostilities regime, although it does not extend to them, we have made it clear that if they carry out attacks from this zone, they will be severely suppressed. Throughout this year, these provocations have not stopped", Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Ghanaian counterpart, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

    Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS or the "Organisation for the Liberation of the Levant”) is an alliance of militant groups active in Syria. The group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra* is a part of this broader alliance.

    He added that in all cases, Turkish colleagues were warned that "we would respond, and this practice can't stop, because the agreement on Idlib does not provide for the extension of the ceasefire regime to terrorists".

    "The developing situation has emerged due to the fact that extremists do not cease their attempts to hit from there [Idlib's areas controlled by militants and the opposition] targets located in other territories of the Syrian Arab Republic. Our military certainly maintains constant contact. These days, they are discussing the current situation", Lavrov stated.

    The minister stressed that Russia was closely following the situation in Idlib.

    Syrian pro-government newspaper al Watan earlier reported that the Syrian Army had established control over the entire city of Khan Sheikhoun. The army is now fully in control of the city and the Damascus-Aleppo highway.

    The Syrian government forces renewed their activities in the northwest of the country due to the militants’ non-compliance with the agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

    Attack on Military Convoy in Syria's Idlib

    The statement comes after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that Turkey was in contact with Russia over the Syrian Air Force's recent attack on a Turkish military convoy in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

    "We must ensure a ceasefire in Idlib. Our convoy has suffered an attack recently. We contacted Russia immediately. Contacts continue. If the need arises, I will talk with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov. Our convoy's mission is to assist the operation of the observatory point, operating under the Astana agreements", Cavusoglu told reporters.

    The minister stressed that it was necessary to focus on a political settlement and transition period in Syria.

    "We will discuss this at upcoming meetings with the Russian and Iranian leaders ... It is difficult to ensure a political settlement without the participation of the guarantor states", Cavusoglu added.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry said a day earlier that Turkish armoured vehicles had crossed Syria's border and were moving toward Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel stronghold in Idlib. The Turkish Defence Ministry accused the Syrian Air Force later on 19 August of conducting an airstrike against the Turkish military convoy, adding that three civilians had been killed and 12 more had sustained injuries as a result of this attack.

    *Al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Bomb Blast Destroys Hospital Building in Northeastern Syria - Reports
    US Actions in Syria Amount to Violation of Syrian Territorial Integrity - Tehran
    Terrorists Conduct Raids From Syria's Demilitarised Zones, Move to Other Regions – Putin
    Tags:
    attack, military, Sergei Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Idlib, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse