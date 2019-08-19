Turkish Defence Ministry Says Airstrike on Military Convoy in Idlib Kills 3 Civilians - Report

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish Defence Ministry said that three civilians were killed and 12 more were injured on Monday as an airstrike hit a convoy of the Turkish Armed Forces moving toward an observatory point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

"Our convoy was targeted by an airstrike during a transfer to Turkey's ninth observatory point in Idlib. Three civilians were killed, and 12 more were injured. We condemn firmly this attack, contradicting agreements, cooperation and dialogue with Russia", the Defence Ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that Turkish armoured vehicles entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, and are currently moving toward Idlib's Khan Sheikhoun.

The Syrian Armed Forces have recently entered Khan Sheikhoun, which remains a stronghold of Jabhat Nusra* terror group. According to the sources, as cited by the al-Watan news outlet, the Syrian army entered Khan Sheikhoun from the northwest, liquidating many of the terrorists in the area and with others fleeing from the city.

In early August, the long-discussed truce in Idlib entered into force. However, the leadership of the Syrian Armed Forces said it would stop military actions if Turkey had not implemented its obligations under the Moscow-Ankara deal reached in Russia's Sochi last September.

The truce deal stipulates the withdrawal of medium and heavy weapons from the contact line in the area.

However, the Syrian government forces subsequently renewed its activities in the northwest of the country due to the militants’ non-compliance with the agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

*Al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia