Car Involved in Cairo Deadly Blast Contained Explosives, Belonged to Terrorists - Ministry

"The investigation suggests that the car, which has exploded in Cairo, was being dislocated in order to be used for a terrorist attack," the statement read.
According to the statement, the car was stolen from the Egyptian province of Menofia.
"The probe has found that there was a certain amount of explosives in the car," the statement added.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has already categorized the explosion as a terrorist attack and offered his condolences to the victims' families.
On Sunday evening, a car rammed at a high speed into the oncoming lane and collided with several other vehicles outside the National Cancer Institute in Giza. At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured by a massive explosion that ensued. Egyptian police initially assumed that the blast originated in an oxygen cylinder in a car parked at the cancer institute. However, Cancer Institute Director Hatem Abu el-Kassim denied it.
