Car Involved in Cairo Deadly Blast Contained Explosives, Belonged to Terrorists - Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The car that has detonated in Cairo following a multi-vehicle traffic accident was loaded with explosives that terrorists planned to use in a different location, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The investigation suggests that the car, which has exploded in Cairo, was being dislocated in order to be used for a terrorist attack," the statement read.

According to the statement, the car was stolen from the Egyptian province of Menofia.

"The probe has found that there was a certain amount of explosives in the car," the statement added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has already categorized the explosion as a terrorist attack and offered his condolences to the victims' families.

Egyptians walk outside the National Cancer Institute in the capital Cairo on August 5, 2019, where an accident took place just before midnight the previous day.

On Sunday evening, a car rammed at a high speed into the oncoming lane and collided with several other vehicles outside the National Cancer Institute in Giza. At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured by a massive explosion that ensued. Egyptian police initially assumed that the blast originated in an oxygen cylinder in a car parked at the cancer institute. However, Cancer Institute Director Hatem Abu el-Kassim denied it.