President of Egypt Says Blast in Cairo Was Terrorist Attack

"I offer my deepest condolences to the Egyptians and the families of the victims who were killed in a terrorist attack in Qasr El Eyni area yesterday. I wish the soonest recovery to all the injured and I would like to reiterate that Egypt is a member of all organizations that fight terrorism," the president said on Twitter.

Twenty people were killed and 47 injured in an explosion near the Cancer Institute in central Cairo late Sunday evening. According to the local media, the blast was caused by the detonation of an oxygen cylinder that was inside a car which collided with another vehicle.

Reports said that the explosion was followed by a blaze and dozens of fire trucks arrived at the scene to put out the fire. The incident has been investigated by the country's public prosecutor's office, Reuters reported, citing sources.