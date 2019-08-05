At Least 1 Killed, 8 Injured In Explosion at Cancer Institute in Cairo - Reports

At least one person was killed and several others injured following the explosion of an oxygen cylinder at the Cancer Institute in the centre of the Egyptian capital, a source in the nation's interior ministry said Monday.

According to the source, the powerful explosion was caused by a detonation of an oxygen cylinder that was inside of a parked car near the medical facility.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to one of the staffers at the institute.

Local media reported early on Monday, that at least 8 people had been killed due to the explosion.

The explosion reportedly caused a blaze and dozens of fire trucks were sent to the scene to extinguish the flame.