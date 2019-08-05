At Least 1 Killed, 8 Injured In Explosion at Cancer Institute in Cairo - Reports

According to the source, the powerful explosion was caused by a detonation of an oxygen cylinder that was inside of a parked car near the medical facility.
The vehicle reportedly belonged to one of the staffers at the institute.
@Dohaalzohairy انا شايف حريقة وسمعت صوت الانفجار ... pic.twitter.com/IoCjrEeHI7— طلال (@talaluna) August 4, 2019
Local media reported early on Monday, that at least 8 people had been killed due to the explosion.
The explosion reportedly caused a blaze and dozens of fire trucks were sent to the scene to extinguish the flame.
