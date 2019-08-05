Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Southwestern Iran - Reports

According to the media report, citing local seismologists, the epicenter of the tremor was located near the town of Cheram, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, some 544 kilometers (338 miles) southwest of the nation's capital city of Tehran.
The quake reportedly occurred at 12:21 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). There are no immediate reports of casualties, according to AP. A 3.5 magnitude aftershock, however, jolted the area some 10 minutes later.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and often experiences earthquakes, many of them severe.
In 2018, a major quake hit the west of the nation, reportedly killing nearly a dozen and injuring over 300 people.
