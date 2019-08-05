Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Southwestern Iran - Reports

Iran's seismology center said that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the southwestern part of the country early on Monday, AP reported.

According to the media report, citing local seismologists, the epicenter of the tremor was located near the town of Cheram, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, some 544 kilometers (338 miles) southwest of the nation's capital city of Tehran.

The quake reportedly occurred at 12:21 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). There are no immediate reports of casualties, according to AP. A 3.5 magnitude aftershock, however, jolted the area some 10 minutes later.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and often experiences earthquakes, many of them severe.

In 2018, a major quake hit the west of the nation, reportedly killing nearly a dozen and injuring over 300 people.