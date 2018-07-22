At Least 25 Injured in Earthquake in Iran

A series of moderate earthquakes struck southern and western Iran on Sunday with a magnitude of up to 5.9, state television said.

A 5.9 magnitude quake has rocked an area in western Iran near the border with Iraq, in the province of Kermanshah.

"So far we have received reports of 25 injured and fortunately no fatalities," governor of the western province of Kermanshah Houshang Bazvand told the TV station, adding that their injuries were not critical.

State media reported that the two previous earthquakes, with magnitudes of 4.7 and 5.7, had caused damage to buildings in some villages without resulting in casualties.

"Reports indicate that some walls have collapsed, but extensive damage has not been reported," Morteza Salimi, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of Iran's Red Crescent, told the news agency IRNA.

In May, as many as 133 people were injured when an earthquake struck the southwestern Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh.

Iran is located on a major fault line and suffers from near-daily earthquakes.