Number of Injured by Powerful Quake in Western Iran Hits 361 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people, who were injured on Sunday by the powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, has increased, head of the Iranian emergency medical service Pir-Hussein Kolivand told local media.

"The number of people, who asked for medical treatment, amounts to 361," Kolivand said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Earlier media reports said that people were injured in the cities of Gilan Gharb, Sarpol Zahab and Qasr-e Shirin.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said that the Iraqi-Iranian border region had been hit by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake. The tremors were registered at 16:37 GMT, 163 kilometers (over 100 miles) northeast of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and 20 kilometers southwest of the Iranian city of Sarpol Zahab.

According to the EMSC, the tremors were felt in Iraq, Iran and Kuwait. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

Iran has faced several powerful quakes recently. Last year, a disastrous 7.2-magnitude quake left hundreds killed and wounded. Earthquakes are a common occurence in Iran, due to the convergence of four major tectonic plates in the region