WATCH Video of Quake Aftermath Near Nuclear Plant in Iran

The magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the southern Iranian region of Bushehr where the country's sole nuclear power plant is located in the early hours of Thursday; despite no reports of significant damage or casualties, the tremors could be felt in Bahrain, triggering evacuation from high rise buildings there.

Footage has emerged on the internet showing the aftermath of the earthquake in Bushehr. The clouds of dust are seen rising into the sky over what Internet users have called the salt dome located in the region. The quake occurred in the sparsely populated area and no casualties or damages have been reported, according to the head of the emergency services. Bushehr's plant, which has a Russian-made 1,000-megawatt reactor has not been affected by the quake, according to local TV.

Iran is located in an area crossed by fault lines and has been shaken by a number of quakes since November 2017, when a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake left 620 people dead in the province of Kermanshah.