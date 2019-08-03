Register
21:30 GMT +303 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before voting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 29, 2019

    Jordan Reportedly Turns Down All of Netanyahu's Attempts to Communicate With King Abdullah

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    3130

    The kingdom is reportedly discontent with its existing relations with Israel and the upcoming US peace plan, which some Arab countries claim will benefit the Jewish state, but will ignore pressing issues for the Palestinian.

    Jordan’s King Abdullah II has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a meeting, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported, citing an anonymous source. The media outlet noted that the monarch had also turned down a subsequent request for a telephone conversation with Netanyahu. Another source in the prime minister's office denied the report.

    According to the newspaper, the reason for turning it down was the poor state of bilateral relations in light of a scandal where Israeli citizens broke the law in Jordan by unlawfully conducting religious rituals at Aaron's Tomb, which has since been closed to visitors.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner

    Another point of discord for Jordan is reportedly the US "deal of the century" peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Following a meeting with its author, the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, King Abdullah stated that peace must be achieved by the "creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital".

    The US peace plan has mostly been met with criticism in the Arab world, especially by Palestinians, which earlier denounced Washington's role as a credible mediator in the peace process over its recognition of Israeli claims to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)

    At the same time, little is known about the deal itself, apart from its economic aspect, which was recently presented by Kushner. According to the plan, the US suggests that the international community, mostly Arab states, invest some $50 billion in the Palestinian Authority in order to kick-start its economy. Since nothing has been said about the peace plan's political aspect, many Arabs, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, slammed the "deal" as an attempt to "bribe" Palestinians without solving their actual problems.

    Related:

    Israel to Sell Gas to Egypt, Jordan and Plans to Go to EU Market - Energy Min.
    Israel Up in Arms Over Jordan Minister Filmed Stepping on Its Flag
    Israel, Jordan Pursue $2 Billion Project to Pipe Water From Red Sea to Dead Sea
    Jordan Accuses Israel of Violating Its Airspace Over New Airport Opening
    Israel Using Jordan Water Project to Keep Daesh, Iran Out of Region - Journo
    Tags:
    talks, Israel, Jordan, King Abdullah II, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse