Register
15:27 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018

    US 'Deal of the Century' for Palestinian Authority May Violate UNSC Resolutions - Russian Minister

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    191

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said the US plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement may be in breach of the UN Security Council resolutions if its aim was to prevent Palestinian refugees from returning home.

    "Without seeing the whole picture of the US vision of settlement, it is hard to make any final conclusions. But for now, I will say that the economic part implies half of around $50 billion would be invested in Palestinian Authority, while the remaining $25 billion would be invested in the infrastructure of the countries that host Palestinian refugees", Lavrov told reporters.

    According to the minister, the plan may violate the UNSC resolutions.

    "If that is aimed at keeping the refugees there forever and for that the respective countries will receive financial flows, then that violated the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which imply a viable Palestinian state that would receive refugees", Lavrov said, when asked what he thought of the US economic plan that had recently been unveiled at a workshop in Bahrain.

    The statement comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry said on 27 June that the US approach to the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, as evidenced at the workshop in the Bahraini capital of Manama, is counterproductive because it only concentrates on the economic development in the region and does not submit real measures to establish a dialogue between the dispute's key actors.

    The ministry remarked that the key proposal was to set up a $50 billion foundation to fulfil various projects in Palestine, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon within the next 10 years. However, according to the ministry, the proposal ignored the need to restart direct talks on all key issues, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders with a capital in East Jerusalem.

    The two-day meeting in Bahrain on 25 and 26 June focused on the economic aspects of the so-called "deal of the century" — a US plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Representatives of Palestine boycotted the forum, seeing it as an attempt to buy them out.

    For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-controlled West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognise Palestinian Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Related:

    US Approach to Palestine-Israel Peace Unveiled at Manama Workshop 'Counterproductive' - Moscow
    Qatar on Israeli-Palestine Peace Plan: Doha to Back Any Plan That Palestinians Willing to Accept
    India Pledges $5 Million for Cash-Strapped UN Palestine Refugee Agency
    Tags:
    violation, plan, resolution, UN Security Council (UNSC), Palestinian Authority, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse