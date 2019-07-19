Iran Releases IRGC Video Allegedly Proving US Lied About Downing of Iranian Drone

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage of the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship taken from an Iranian drone that the US earlier claimed had been downed by the military vessel. The video was published in the official rebuttal of the US statements regarding the drone's fate and as proof that it had safely returned to its air base.
🔴 DO NOT MISS 🔴#IRGC releases video showing its #drone -the #US alleges to have downed-safely returning to its base after monitoring #USSBoxer before and after the vessel sailed through the Strait of #Hormuz.— Press TV (@PressTV) 19 июля 2019 г.
PARTS 1-2-3#Iran #IranianDrone #StraitOfHormuz #PerisanGulf pic.twitter.com/5by5nqoK3g
Earlier, an anonymous source in the White House told Reuters that it has "solid evidence" that the US had downed an Iranian drone. US President Donald Trump stated on 18 July that the USS Boxer, which was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, had shot down an Iranian drone that, he claimed, had approached the vessel within 1,000 yards and not responded to warnings. Iran denied the US statements and said that it hasn’t lost a drone recently.
Tensions between Iran and the US escalated after Tehran shot down an American drone over an alleged violation of Iran’s borders. Washington claims that the drone was flying above neutral waters and was thus preparing a retaliatory attack, but this was abruptly called off minutes prior to launch by Trump.
PART 3#Iran #IranianDrone #StraitOfHormuz #PerisanGulf pic.twitter.com/FBJlhHTsQC
Instead, the US imposed sanctions against the IRGC and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran slammed the "provocative" moves by the US, which has been boosting its military presence in the region lately.
