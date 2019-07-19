White House Says It Has ‘Solid Evidence’ US Downed Iranian Drone - Report

Earlier, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that his country had not lost a drone in the Strait of Hormuz or anywhere else.

The White House has "solid evidence" that the US downed an Iranian drone, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday, as quoted by Reuters.

He added that the US will shoot down any Iranian drones that fly too closely to its ships.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that an American ship had destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it had ignored warnings. Tehran did not confirm that the incident took place and later denied that it had lost any drones.

