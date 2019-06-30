Register
20:32 GMT +330 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This undated photo provided by the U.S Department of Justice shows an ancient mosaic believed to have been looted from war-torn Syria and illegally imported into the United States

    Ancient Treasures, Artifact Covered With Egyptian Hieroglyphs Unearthed in Syria

    © AP Photo / U.S Department of Justice
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1131

    After government forces managed to re-claim territories occupied by the Daesh* terror group, they had to clear the countryside. Some of the findings include the ancient treasures jihadists planned to smuggle abroad.

    The Syrian authorities have seized a collection of antiquities in the city of Al-Rastan as they continue clearing Homs Province, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reports. According to the outlet, the terrorists had prepared to smuggle the stolen artifacts abroad and kept them in a local house, but law enforcement was tipped off.

    The ancient items were reportedly to be handed over to the Homs Antiquities Department. The outlet cites an official from the Homs Museum of Baba al-Ali, saying that the collection of 100 items contains several medium-sized jars as well as a large storage container, an ancient lion sculpture, a bronze statue, stone pots, ceramics, ancient imprints, including a piece with a pharaoh’s inscription and an item dating back to the Ottoman Era. Al-Ali pointed out that the findings include a collection of Roman, Byzantine, and Islamic coins.

    Over past few years, terrorist organisations are said to have looted and smuggled thousands of artifacts out of Syria, which was plunged into civil war in 2011, and damaged historical sites and cultural heritage monuments. Hundreds of antiquities have been discovered in neighbouring countries, namely Turkey and Jordan. The authorities, however, have managed to disrupt dozens of attempts to smuggle the treasures out of the country.

    Last year, police officers prevented items related to the Roman Era from being smuggled into Jordan from the province of Daraa, housing, among others, the ancient town of Bosra with a Roman amphitheatre. The cargo included Roman columns with an ornament, pieces of basalt sculptures and copper and glass bottles.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Moscow Explains Why UNSC Anti-Daesh Sanctions Insufficient
    Rising From the Ruins: Ancient Aleppo Citadel Hosts Carnival for Schoolchildren
    Ancient Artefacts Stolen by Daesh Offered FOR SALE on Facebook - Reports
    Archaeological Divers Discover Roman-era Shipwreck Off Cyprus Coast (Photo)
    Tags:
    smuggling, museum, antiquities, terrorist, Daesh, Homs, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse