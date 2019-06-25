UN Security Council Condemns Attacks on Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman

The UN Security Council has held a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in New York City to discuss the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Iran’s downing of a US Navy surveillance drone, following the request made by the US mission.

UN Security Council member states have condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman as a serious threat to international maritime navigation and international security, Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi who presides over the council in June told reporters.

"The Council members condemn the attack on oil tankers which represent a serious threat to maritime navigation and energy supply, contravening international rules on freedom of navigation and maritime transport, as well as a threat to international peace and security," Al-Otaibi said on Monday following a closed session on Iran.

Two oil tankers, the Panama-registered Kokuka Courageous, operated by Japan’s Kokuka Sangyo Co, and Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair, owned by Norway's Frontline, were hit by blasts in the Gulf of Oman. The US, Saudi Arabia and the UK as well as several other countries, immediately put the blame on Iran.