Register
11:47 GMT +323 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019

    UK Sends Elite Commandos, Divers to Iranian Shores as Tensions Spike – Reports

    © AP Photo / ISNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    115

    The reports about the UK deployment come against the backdrop of British Minister for the Middle East Andrew Murrison’s visit to Iran to de-escalate tensions.

    UK Special Boat Service frogmen, who are trained to remove mines from vessels, perpetrate underwater attacks as well as counter foreign troops, have been deployed to the Persian Gulf “as part of a deterrent” amid growing tensions between Iran and the US, The Mirror reports citing its sources.

    Apart from these elite commandos, highly-trained Royal Navy divers, who specialise in defusing explosives, have also been sent there to support the SBS. Their aim is to protect British ships from alleged sabotage and attacks by Iran, the report says.

    According to the outlet, the elite UK forces could have mini-subs, called Shallow Water Combat Submersibles. It cites a senior defence source as saying that one of the SBS’s roles in the region “will be to gather intelligence on Iranian mining operations”.

    “It will work closely with Royal Navy divers who are the specialists at disarming mines and protecting shipping. The SBS has a more aggressive role. Everyone is hoping that the tension will be eased and Iran will back down”, the source told The Mirror.

    However, the Defence Ministry refused to “comment on special forces operations”.

    In the meantime, UK Minister for the Middle East Andrew Murrison is set to visit Iran on a peacemaking mission.

    "UK Minister of State for the Middle East, Dr Murrison, will conduct a short visit to Iran on 23 June … Dr Murrison will call for urgent de-escalation in the region and raise UK and international concerns about Iran’s regional conduct and its threat to cease complying with the nuclear deal to which the UK remains fully committed”, the ministry stated.

    The situation around shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean and controlled by Iran, escalated after an incident with two commercial vessels on 13 June. Two oil tankers, the Panama-registered Kokuka Courageous, operated by Japan’s Kokuka Sangyo Co, and Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair, owned by Norway's Frontline, were hit by blasts in the Gulf of Oman. The US and several other countries, namely Saudi Arabia and the UK, immediately put the blame on Iran.

    Although Tehran has adamantly refuted these accusations, Washington decided to reinforce its military in the region with 1,000 additional US troops, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, and F-15 fighters.

    The tensions reached a new level after Iran downed a US Global Hawk spy drone. Following the incident, US President Trump claimed that he had cancelled a retaliatory strike just 10 minutes before it was to take place, later announcing that military actions against Tehran were still on the table.

    Related:

    Closure of Hormuz Just One of Tools to Counter US' Pressure – Iranian MP
    Trump Snubbed National Security Team Over Iran Strikes: 'They Want to Push Us Into War' - Reports
    US, Iran Engage in Tit-For-Tat Cyber Attacks Amid Escalating Tensions – Reports
    'Know Your Place': Iran Schools Bahrain Over Strait of Hormuz Threat
    US Carrier Staying Out of Hormuz Strait Despite Threats to Sail Through - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse