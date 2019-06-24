UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Iran at Request of US (Video)

Over the last year, the relationship between the United States and Iran has suffered numerous blows. It started when US authorities withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal and imposed tough sanctions against key sectors of the Iranian economy in order to "change the behaviour" of the Islamic republic.

The UN Security Council is holding a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in New York City to discuss the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Iran’s downing of a US Navy surveillance drone, following the request made by the US mission.

The meeting comes after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that they shot down a US surveillance drone because it violated Iran’s airspace, an assertion that was categorically denied by Washington. The US President responded to the incident, slapping new US sanctions on Iran to hold Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates responsible for the country's "hostile conduct".

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claims Iran sabotaged the vessels.

