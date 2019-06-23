Register
16:24 GMT +323 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle

    Iranian Foreign Minister Reveals Another US Spy Drone Flight (Photo)

    © Photo: US Air Force Photo / Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 203

    On 20 June, Iran downed a US spy drone due to what it says was a violation of Iranian airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has posted a map on his Twitter, which he says shows another US spy drone encroaching Iranian airspace on 26 May. He also hinted in the tweet that Iran has information about US preparations to blame the Islamic Republic for an attack on oil tankers.

    The map shows a US MQ9 Reaper drone entering Iranian airspace off the coast of Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province. The UAV received a total of three warnings over the border violation. After it left Iranian airspace it also circled near the country's border for some time, the map shows.

    The foreign minister notably attributed the moves, described in the tweet, to the "B Team" – a group of Trump administration "hawks", which, as Tehran insists, are trying to drag the US into a war with Iran.

    The Pentagon is yet to comment on the minister's revelations.

    Zarif previously posted a detailed map showing the flight path of the US drone that was shot down on 20 June, including the spot, where it was destroyed by the country's air defences. The map explicitly showed that the drone entered Iranian airspace on several occasions and received multiple warnings until it was finally shot down.

    However, the Pentagon insists that the drone was flying above neutral waters in the Gulf of Oman. In the wake of the drone's downing Washington planned a retaliatory strike against Iran, which was "stopped" by President Donald Trump 10 minutes before it was scheduled to start. Trump shared that the strike could result in numerous casualties, making it disproportionate to the downing of an unmanned drone.

    The MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft, mentioned in Zarif's tweet about the 26 May incident, is widely used by the US not only for reconnaissance, but also to carry out military strikes on objectives in enemy territory.

    Related:

    Iran Summons UAE Representative Over Alleged Launch of US Spy Drone From its Territory - Reports
    Syrian Army Downs Drone Flying Over Air Force Base in Hama - Reports
    Iranian FM Zarif Reveals Detailed Map of Downed US Drone's Route
    Iranian MPs Chant 'Death to America' Amid Escalation After US Drone Downing
    US Defence Company Used 'Hypothetical' War With Iran to Sell Global Hawk Drones to Pentagon - Report
    Tags:
    MQ-9 Reaper, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok