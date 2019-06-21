Pentagon Releases Flight Path Image of Downed Drone (PHOTO)

The Pentagon's image of the RQ-4 Global Hawk's flight path purports to show the unmanned aerial vehicle was not over Iranian territory, but international waters, when it was shot down Thursday.
BREAKING: @DeptofDefense releases map of flight path of US Global Hawk drone shot down by #Iran - showing the RQ-4 was not in Iran's territorial waters when it was hit pic.twitter.com/fha39GWCjn— Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) June 20, 2019
Iran Releases Second Video to Show Flight Route of Downed US Drone pic.twitter.com/LzWrLvRpHB— Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) June 20, 2019
The event only adds more tension to an already explosive situation, following the damaging of several tankers in two separate incidents in the Gulf of Oman in recent weeks. The US has pointed the finger firmly at Iran, accusing it or its "proxies" of sabotaging the ships with magnetic limpet mines, but Iran has denied responsibility for the explosions.
The US has deployed significant strike forces to the region in recent weeks, including a carrier battle group, a strategic bomber strike force, and thousands of US troops, claiming their presence is to deter planned attacks on US forces there by Tehran. Iran has denied such plans.
