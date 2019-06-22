Defence Ministry Employee Executed in Iran for Spying for CIA

Earlier, Tehran announced that it busted a "large US cyber-espionage" network run by the CIA, arresting several spies. According to Tehran, the operation was organised and conducted in cooperation with "partners", without naming them.

Iranian defence employee, Jalal Haji Zwar, who allegedly collaborated with the CIA and spied for the United States, has been executed in Rajaishahr Prison, Iran, the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic said in its statement. Jalal Haji Zwar worked as a contractor for the ministry-controlled Aerospace Industries Organization, but was dismissed in 2010.

The statement indicated that the evidence found in Zwar's house, namely documents and spy equipment, substantiated the accusations against him. It also stressed that the man had a chance to defend himself at a fair trial. In its ruling, the court sentenced him to death, while his spouse received a 15-year prison term for taking part in the espionage efforts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW