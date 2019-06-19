Register
00:01 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli air force officers salute toward one of the first two next-generation F-35 fighter jets during an unveiling ceremony after it landed in Nevatim Air Force base near Beersheba, Southern Israel, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

    Israeli Air Force’s F-35 Adir Makes First Appearance in War Games

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has included its new F-35I Adir stealth aircraft in war games exercises for the first time.

    The drills, which run from Sunday until Wednesday, rehearse both offensive and defensive operations by a bevy of aircraft, air defense units and ground support forces, the Times of Israel reported. They include fighter jets, helicopters, cargo planes, drones and the IAF’s version of the Lockheed Martin F-35A, which it’s dubbed the F-35I Adir, which means “mighty one” in Hebrew.

    F22 Raptor & F35 Lightning II
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Airwolfhound / F22 Raptor & F35 Lightning II
    ‘First Line of Defense’: Beijing’s New High-Frequency Surface Wave Radar Can Detect Stealthy F-35s

    The primary focus of the exercises is to run through how the IAF will respond to a conflict with Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shiite militia whose tunnels crossing the de facto border with Israel were found by the Israel Defense Forces last December. In 2006, an Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon was fought to a standstill by Hezbollah.

    However, the practice ops also explored a variety of other scenarios, including fighting in the Gaza Strip and Syria, both of which the IAF has bombed recently. Other scenarios involved responding to a massive missile or rocket bombardment of Israel itself and ran through potential battlefield problems such as disabled or intermittent communications and damaged runways.

    “We are training at very high intensity with a challenging, thinking enemy that possesses technology beyond what currently exists in the arena,” a senior air force official told reporters earlier this week.

    An F-35C Lightning II from the Rough Raiders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 prepares to make an arrested cable landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Carl Vinson is conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications off the coast of Southern California.
    © US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano
    Pentagon Doesn’t Intend to Fix F-35B,C Models’ Supersonic Tail ‘Blistering’ Problem

    The F-35Is added “lethality and multi-role capabilities” to the air forces in the war games, the official said. “We did not have these capabilities before.”

    The scenarios also include simulations in which the enemy possesses S-300 and S-400 air defense systems: Russian-built missile launchers supplied to Syria and being sold to an increasing number of other foreign buyers, including Turkey, India and China. The US recently torpedoed a deal to sell Turkey 100 F-35As after Ankara refused to back off an S-400 purchase from Moscow. Pentagon leaders fear that having the two systems operating together could expose the F-35’s weaknesses to US - or Israeli - adversaries using the missile system.

    However, Israel has received unique license from Lockheed to modify the F-35s it buys, of which it now has 14 but will eventually own 50. One of those modifications includes a custom outer wing designed to further minimize its stealthy low profile, Sputnik reported.

    F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Heath Cajandig / F-35
    'Very Delicate Moment': US-Turkey Fallout Over F-35, S-400 Buys Was Years in the Making

    It’s notable that while this is the first time the IAF has practiced war with its Adirs, it’s likely the service has already used them in combat at least twice in Syria, to carry out airstrikes against Damascus International Airport in January and the industrial city of Sheikh Najjar in March.

    An IAF officer told Ynet the ground crews were getting good practice with refueling and rearming aircraft, which they aimed to do in less than one hour before the planes return to the skies.

    “Our crews are working like a Formula 1 [pit crew],” the officer said.

    Related:

    ‘First Line of Defense’: Beijing’s New High-Frequency Surface Wave Radar Can Detect Stealthy F-35s
    ‘WTH Was That Noise’: Trump’s F-35 Flyover Provokes Panic in US Capital (VIDEOS)
    Turkey Unveils New Fifth-Generation Jet TF-X, Indigenous Alternative to F-35 (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Syria, Lebanon, Gaza Strip, Hezbollah, S-400 Triumph, Israeli Air Force (IAF), War Games, F-35I Adir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse