Register
17:18 GMT +331 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli F-35

    Israel Might Have Used F-35 Fighters in Aleppo Raid, Media Claims

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12

    On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported about an “Israeli air aggression on Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's north-eastern countryside”. According to SANA, Syrian air defence systems repelled the attack, intercepting a series of missiles before they reached their target.

    The Israeli Air Force (IAF) might have used its advanced US-made F-35 fighter jets in an airstrike on Syria’s Aleppo Province earlier this week, the Middle Eastern Al-Masdar independent media outlet claimed citing the South Front news website.

    Al-Masdar referred to recently released photos allegedly showing the aftermath of the bombing on Aleppo, which specifically includes an image of the alleged wreckage of a GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB).

    READ MORE: 'In Interests of Israel and Syria to Negotiate Peace' – Professor

    The bomb, which has an operational range of 110 kilometres (68 miles), was upgraded to allow it to strike mobile targets, which “can be done by an aircraft flying on a high speed and altitude”, according to Al-Masdar.

    “Such an aircraft will be an easy target for the Syrian Air Defence Forces’ long range air-defence systems, such as S-200 air defence systems. So, the Israeli Air Force would have to involve F-35 stealth multirole fighters to use GBU-39 SBDs against targets in Syria” in order to evade detection by the Syrian air defences, the news outlet claimed.

    This comes after the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday that there had been "Israeli air aggression on the Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's northeastern countryside" which inflicted some damage on the area.

    READ MORE: 'Conflict Can't Be Ruled Out': Iran Warns Israel Against 'Adventurism' in Syria

    The Israeli military has neither confirmed nor denied the Wednesday airstrike which came after the Jewish state’s warplanes attacked in January alleged Iranian targets in Syria that included munitions stores in Damascus International Airport.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, reiterated his promise to prevent any alleged deployment of Iranian ballistic missiles in Syria, saying that “our activity against Iran's attempt to establish military bases in Syria and to place advanced weapons there, continues all the time”.

    Fire in Aleppo
    © Photo: YouTube/Mustafa Al Nuaimi
    WATCH Aftermath of Reported Israeli Bombing of Syria's Aleppo
    Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that the Jewish state will not allow Iran to gain a military foothold in Syria. Tehran has denied having this ambition, insisting that it has only sent military advisers to Syria to help Damascus fight terrorism.

    Last year, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, chief of Israel's Air Force, claimed that Israel became the first country in the world to carry out an attack using the US-manufactured F-35 stealth fighter.

    “We are flying the F-35 all over the Middle East and have already attacked twice on two different fronts,” Norkin said without elaborating.

    Related:

    Israel Has Full 'Freedom of Action' in Countering Iran in Syria – Netanyahu
    Iranian Army Rejects Israel's Claims About Attack on Iranian Bases in Syria
    Analyst Reveals Missile & Bomb Types Israel May Have Used in Latest Syria Attack
    Israel Armed Rebels in Order Not to Send Its Troops to Syria – Publicist
    IDF Chief Says Israel Struck Syria Without 'Asking for Credit' - Reports
    Tags:
    aftermath, targets, bombing, photos, airstrike, F-35, Israel, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse