Trump Thanks Netanyahu for Naming New Settlement in Golan Heights After Him

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in response to Israel inaugurating a new town in the occupied Golan Heights and naming it "Trump Heights."

Israel held a special cabinet meeting on the seized sliver of Syrian land to honour Trump’s announcement in May that the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty over it.

"Thank you PM @Netanyahu and the State of Israel for this great honor!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, during the inauguration of the site, Netanyahu said Israel would continue to develop the Golan Heights for the benefit of Jewish and non-Jewish people. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 war and formally annexed it in 1981, in a move that has never been recognized internationally.