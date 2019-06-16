Israel to Name Settlement in Golan Heights After Trump (PHOTOS)

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated a site in the Golan Heights on Sunday where his government plans to build a settlement named after US President Donald Trump.

A special cabinet meeting was held to honour Trump’s announcement in May that the United States recognised Israeli sovereignty over it.

"We are proud to set up a settlement that will pay tribute to our great friend. We will continue developing the Golan Heights for the benefit of its Jewish and non-Jewish population," Netanyahu said.

Establishing a new community in the Golan Heights named after a friend of Israel, US President @realDonaldTrump. A historic day! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lvG8MJxtxq — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 16 июня 2019 г.

​The community will be named Ramat Trump, or Trump Heights. Previously, it was reported that Ramat Trump will be home to 120 families, both secular and religious. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony. Israel took control of the Golan Heights in the 1967 war and formally annexed it in 1981, in a move that, however, has never been recognised internationally.

At a festive meeting on the Golan Heights, the Government approved the establishment of a new community on the Golan Heights, to be named "Trump Heights" (Ramat Trump), after US President @realDonaldTrump . @USAmbIsrael David Friedman also attended the meeting. pic.twitter.com/VPzuz863Zh — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) 16 июня 2019 г.

​​On 25 March 2019 US President Donald Trump officially recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The move was described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "historic".

I have seen it all now.



The Israelis have named a new settlement in the occupied Golan Heights after Donald Trump, in a ceremony attended by the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. Planning begins after Israel's election in September. pic.twitter.com/qGVH0EkhHX — Jack Moore (@JFXM) 16 июня 2019 г.

