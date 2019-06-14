Register
09:19 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019

    Norway Warns Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman Can Negatively Affect World Oil Trade

    © AP Photo / ISNA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The shipping route to the Persian Gulf is often referred to as the highway for world trade, a stop in oil shipments in the region would immediately lead to a doubling of international oil prices, an expert has warned.

    According to the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, Thursday's attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman can negatively affect world trade, as fellow shipping companies will seek to minimise their risks.

    One of the ships, the Front Altair, is owned by the Norwegian company Frontline. All 23 crew members were evacuated.

    ​“Right now we have 25 Norwegian-controlled ships in the Persian Gulf, which says a whole lot about the scope of the Norwegian activity in the area” John Hammersmark, director for safety and emergency planning at Norway's Shipowners' Association, told national broadcaster NRK.

    The shipping route that passes through the Suez Canal and further to the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf is often referred to as the highway of world trade. Out of 19,000 ships passing the route annually, 1,600 are Norwegian.

    Hammersmark called it a “serious situation”, recalling that Thursday's attack happened only a month after four ships, including a Norwegian one, were sabotaged off the UAE coast.

    “This is a serious development, both in terms of sailors' lives and health, but also because of the ships' safety and environmental repercussions in a situation like today”, Hammersmark said.

    According to Hammersmark, the region of Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman has become dangerous to operate in. Although the cause and the circumstances of the attack hasn't been established yet, the Norwegian Maritime Directorate advised Norwegian ships to exercise extreme care and stay as far as possible from the Iranian border.

    According to the shipping professionals, the incident may have far-reaching global consequences.

    “The shipping industry sees this as an escalation of the situation. We are so close to a conflict that is possible without actually being an armed conflict. The tension level is high”, Jakob Larsen, a security manager at the international industry association BIMCO, told NRK.

    Hammersmark also noted that world trade could face aftershocks from the events.

    “One potential development is that some shipping companies will get rid of this risk”, Hammersmark said, referring to civilian ships' passage through the Persian Gulf.

    Raw material analyst Bjarne Schieldrop from SEB has suggested that a stop in tanker operations in the Persian Gulf will have major consequences for international oil prices.

    “If a full stop of the oil flow out of the Persian Gulf were to happen, it would immediately cause a doubling of oil prices”, Schieldrop said.

    As a consequence of Thursday's attack, oil prices have already risen by four percent, which Schieldrop described as a “moderate response”.

    ​On Thursday, explosions occurred on two oil tankers, the Norwegian-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged Altair and the Singaporean-owned and Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous. Satellite images showed that smoke from the burning ships stretched more than 40 kilometres.

    According to the IRNA news agency, 44 people, including Russian nationals, were taken to the Iranian port city of Jask.

    According the Frontline shipping company, no pollution had occurred despite the blast.

    Related:

    Suspected Oil Tanker Attack in Gulf of Oman: What We Know So Far
    US Rush to Judgment on Oman Tanker Attacks 'Suspicious' - Ex-State Department Official
    Pompeo's Accusations Iran is Responsible for Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman 'Alarming'
    Tags:
    Iran, Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse