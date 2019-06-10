Iranian Lawmakers Approve Draft Bill on Free Trade with Eurasian Countries - Report

The legislation, related to an agreement on a joint free trade zone in the context of Eurasian Economic Union, was approved by 174 votes in favor and 4 against, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday.

According to the Iranian lawmaker Ali-Akbar Karimi, cited by IRNA, the bill would stimulate cooperation with the Eurasian nations and the entire world and that accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will serve as a prelude to joining the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Karimi also stressed that the development of the free trade zones would create jobs and attract foreign investments to the Islamic Republic, according to IRNA.

The EAEU in its current form was established in 2015. The organization provides for free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, determined by the union’s treaty and international agreements. The member states include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

According to the union's data, the GDP of the whole bloc is currently about $1.9 trillion.

Meanwhile, the reimposed US sanctions against Iran have reportedly affected the Iranian economy. According to media reports, inflation has spiked and currency plummeted, many goods are unavailable in local stores, and imports are either very expensive or unavailable.

Moreover, the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) does not work reportedly in full scale.

The INSTEX that was designed by the three EU nations (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) in late January in order to help maintain trade interactions between Tehran and the remaining Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal) signatories, who opposed the US unilateral pullout from the accord, by creating a transaction channel that bypasses Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The accord considered a major breakthrough until US President Donald Trump announced an abrupt pullout in May 2018 and slashed Iran with several rounds of sanctions, tightening its grip on the nation’s economy, finance, and other sectors.