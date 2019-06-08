Register
19:10 GMT +308 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on March 12, 2017, shows an Iranian tanker docking at the platform of the oil facility in the Khark Island, on the shore of the Gulf.

    Iran Uses 'Unconventional' Methods to Continue Selling Oil Under US Sanctions – Minister

    © AFP 2019 / Atta Kenare
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Earlier, Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia revealed that the country had mobilised its resources to start selling oil on what he called a "grey market" as the US announced the end of sanctions waivers for importers of Iranian oil.

    Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has told SHANA news agency that the country is utilising unofficial channels to sell its oil, as the country's energy sector was slapped with US sanctions in November 2018. The minister declined to specify how exactly the country is going through with the sales, citing the need to keep the method secret from Washington.

    “We have unofficial or unconventional sales, all of which are secret, because if they are made known America would immediately stop them", he said.

    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Iran Switching Its Oil Sales to 'Grey Market' in Bid to Defy US Sanctions

    The minister also commented on previous statements made by his deputy, who said that Tehran is selling its oil on what he called a "grey market". Zanganeh explained that the method Iran uses is somewhere between the transparent "white market" and the illegal "black market", which is akin to smuggling.

    The US has recently intensified its efforts to bring the Iranian oil exports to "zero" having ended the sanctions waivers for eight states that were issued in November 2018 when the restrictions were imposed and introduced new sanctions against Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC). 

    READ MORE: Iran Calls US 'Maximum Pressure' Approach 'Defeated' Policy as New Sanctions Introduced

    Tehran responded to this by calling the sanctions against it a “defeated policy”, noting that it had proved it ineffectiveness when carried out by previous administrations.

    The US Treasury Department
    CC BY 2.0 / Roman Boed / The US Treasury Department
    US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalation

    Washington imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic following its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal – an accord that lifted international sanctions from the country in 2015 in exchange for limitations on its nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump argued that the deal was "flawed" and has demanded that a new and "better" agreement be reached.

    Tehran has refused to hold negotiations with Washington unless it lifts its economic sanctions, vowing not to bow under pressure.

    Related:

    China BOOSTED Imports of Iranian Oil Prior to End of US Waivers – Report
    Pompeo: Iran Attacked Oil Tankers in Gulf to Raise Crude Oil Prices
    Clash in Gulf Would Lead Oil Prices to Spike to Over $100 a Barrel, Iran Warns
    India Holds High-Level Meeting on Oil, Gas Amid Halted Iran Imports - Source
    Iran Has No Intention of Withdrawing From OPEC - Iranian Oil Minister
    Tags:
    Sanctions, oil, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse