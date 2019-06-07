UAE, Norway, Saudi Arabia Claim Limpet Mines Used in Tanker Attacks Were Deployed by Divers - Report

On 12 May, four oil tankers, including two Saudi vessels and a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-flagged ship, were targeted in a mysterious attack off the United Arab Emirates’ exclusive economic zone.

United Arab Emirates, Norway, and Saudi Arabia claimed in a joint statement at a UN briefing on Thursday, cited by Reuters, that the limpet mines, which were used in a "sophisticated and coordinated operation", were allegedly installed by divers deployed from fast boats.

Even though no one has claimed responsibility for the sabotage, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on 21 May that Iran could quite possibly be responsible. Similarly, US National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed that the Islamic Republic was most certainly behind the attack, while Tehran has denied the allegations.

READ MORE: Trump Says He Doesn't Want Iran to 'Fail as a Nation', Claims He Can 'Turn That Around'

Meanwhile, the joint statement on Thursday did not mention, however, alleged Iran's involvement. The document claimed that the attack was carried out by an alleged state actor, according to Reuters.

Tensions around Iran have been escalating since May 2018, when the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed its sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation, particularly targeting its oil sector. The US actions forced Iran to retaliate and partially discontinue its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

Last month, the Pentagon sent warships and bombers to the Persian Gulf in response to an unexplained threat from Iran. Saudi Arabia hosted Arab, Gulf and Islamic summits last week in an attempt to present a unified front to Tehran.

READ MORE: US Media Reveals True Reason Why Pentagon Deployed Naval Armada Near Iran