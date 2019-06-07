Register
01:08 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at The Normandy American Cemetery

    Trump Says He Doesn't Want Iran to 'Fail as a Nation', Claims He Can 'Turn That Around'

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 08

    The US has been pressuring Iran with economic sanctions since 2018 after President Trump withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal. The president claims that the "harshest ever" sanctions will inevitably force Tehran to start negotiating a new deal with the US.

    US President Donald Trump has stated during his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron that Iran was "a true state of terror" and claimed that the Islamic Republic was failing as a country, but at the same time assured that it might change.

    "They are failing as a nation, but I don’t want them to fail as a nation. We can turn that around very quickly but the sanctions have been extraordinary how powerful they have been", he said.

    The US president further called on Tehran to sit down at the negotiations table with Washington to reach a new deal, claiming that it is what Iran was actively seeking.

    "I understand they want to talk and that’s fine, we’ll talk. One thing they can’t have is nuclear weapons", Trump said.

    However, Trump's claims don't resonate with Iran, as its officials continue to insist that no negotiations with the US are possible as long as it pressures Tehran with sanctions and violates the responsibilities taken in 2015 under the Iran nuclear deal.

    US Senator of the Virginia State Richard Black attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria April 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    US State Senator Black Urges Trump Not to Let Bolton Drag US Into War With Iran

    The Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei vowed to "resist" the US until it retreats, insisting that his nation isn't seeking war with the American people. Tehran nevertheless promised to retaliate if the US "dared" to attack Iran.

    Bilateral ties between the US and Iran have been deteriorating since the US withdrew from Iran nuclear deal, which Trump labeled "flawed at its core" on 8 May 2018. Washington later imposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic's energy, banking and shipping sectors in a bid to force the country to negotiate a new nuclear deal.

    READ MORE: Trump Distances Himself from Bolton on Iran, North Korea

    Iran and other signatories to the original accord slammed the US move, announcing that they will adhere to the old deal and try to overcome US sanctions. Tehran however, remains unimpressed with the results of these attempts and on an anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal suspended some of their "voluntary" commitments under it.

    Related:

    Iran Calls Into Question Trump’s Claim US Not Seeking 'Regime Change' in Tehran
    Trump Distances Himself from Bolton on Iran, North Korea
    Ex-US Official on Why Trump's 'N Korea Playbook' Doesn't Work With Iran
    US State Senator Black Urges Trump Not to Let Bolton Drag US Into War With Iran
    Trump Claims Russia, Syria, Iran 'Bombing the Hell Out' of Idlib, Urges to Stop
    Tags:
    Sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse