Syrian Air Defences Down Terrorist Drones in Hama Province - Report

The unmanned flying vehicles were confronted near a helipad in Hama's Jubb Ramlah, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Syrian state-run broadcaster.

The Russian Defence Ministry said earlier on Tuesday in a daily bulletin it had registered nearly a dozen of ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in Latakia province", the ministry's reconciliation centre for Syria said.

Turkish military monitors have registered five violations in the Hama province and one in Latakia, according to the bulletin.

Last week, militants opened on Thursday rocket fire at the town of Kamkhanah in the Syrian province of Hama, leaving five people injured, according to the SANS news agency.

READ MORE: Russian Air Defences Destroy Rockets Fired at Syria Base From Idlib — MoD

DETAILS TO FOLLOW