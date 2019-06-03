Trump Claims Russia, Syria, Iran 'Bombing the Hell Out' of Idlib, Urges to Stop

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump urged Russia, Syria and Iran to stop alleged bombing of the Syrian province of Idlib.

"Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians. The World is watching this butchery. What is the purpose, what will it get you? STOP!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday without elaborating.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011. The government forces are fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organisations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was set up after a summit of Russia and Turkey in Sochi last fall. The northwestern Idlib area is home to around 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, rebels from the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation and militants from al-Nusra Front* terror group.

*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.