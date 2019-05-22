Russian Air Defences Destroy Rockets Fired at Syria Base From Idlib - MoD

On Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry that al-Nusra Front terrorists fired six missiles at Russia's Hmeymim base in Syria. The ministry added that no casualties, nor damage had been registered following the attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that eight rockets fired by militants at the Hmeymim base didn't reach it, while another nine were destroyed by Russian air defences.

Last week, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said that the Syrian Army unilaterally ceased fire in Idlib starting from May 18.

Previously, the head of Russia's Reconciliation Centre in Syria said that militant groups acting in the Idlib de-escalation zone haven't ceased their attempts to attack Russia's Hmeymim base and Syrian government troops, adding that the terrorists attempted to shell Hmeymim airbase using multiple-launch rocket systems as well as drones twelve times over the past month.

