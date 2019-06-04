Militants Shell 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Militant groups have violated the ceasefire in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Idlib over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Tall al-Tut, Djanadjik, Djubb, al-Zarur, Bait Smaira, Rois Usleman, Aqch Baer, Rasha, Djurin, Rwaisat Iskander, Ain al-Naur, Qastl al-Bordj and Hamrat in Latakia province, as well as al-Wasita in Idlib province", the statement read.

Over the same period, the Reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation in the settlement of Asbinat al-Sugra in Damascus province, the statement added.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was set up after a summit of Russia and Turkey in Sochi last fall. The northwestern Idlib area is home to around 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, rebels from the National Front for Liberation and militants from the Nusra Front terror group.

Meanwhile, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition of jihadist groups led by the al-Qaeda affiliate Nusra Front, has in recent months reportedly seized control of territories previously held by other rebel groups in Idlib.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.

Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, al-Qaeda, Nusra Front are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

