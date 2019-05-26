Nigerian Man Rapes Woman, Feeds Her Dog Food After Meeting Online - Report

The suspect reportedly forced his victim to submit to his whims using violence, taking away her cell phone, shoes and passport, and beating her up.

A 31-year old-jewellery designer of Nigerian descent living in Dubai repeatedly raped a 53-year-old Serbian woman he met via the Badoo social media network, after threatening her with a knife, The National reports.

According to the media outlet, the victim told prosecutors at Dubai Criminal Court that her predicament started on 4 January when she met with the suspect at a coffee shop after meeting him online the same.

"We chatted on the Badoo application and agreed to meet. We then hailed a taxi together and when we stepped out near a building, he held a knife against me", the woman said, further stating that the suspect then forced her into his apartment and proceeded to rape her. "As he raped me over and over again, he hit me, took away my passport, mobile phone and shoes and forced me to eat dog food".

The woman managed to alert the cops four days later, The National notes.

A subsequent police investigation revealed that while both the suspect and the victim were caught on CCTV camera entering “the building” together, the investigators examining the footage were unable to discern whether the suspect was carrying a knife.

A medical examination also confirmed that the suspect and the victim had sex, and that the latter was sporting “minor bruises”.

The court hearing on 26 May was held behind closed doors, with the next hearing expected to be held on 30 June, the media outlet adds.