Paris Firefighters Accused of GANG RAPE at Station After Booze Party

A similar incident was widely reported three months ago, as two police officers from an elite Paris crime squad were put behind bars for seven years over the rape of a Canadian woman who was visiting the French capital in 2014.

Law enforcement are questioning three Paris firefighters over the alleged rape of a woman at their Plaisance station, Le Parisien reported.

The firefighters, who were off duty at the time of the purported crime, brought “at least” three women back to the station in the early morning hours on Saturday after a drunken party, following which one of the women, a foreign national, issued an official complaint to police. The prosecutor’s office confirmed the fact that the complaint had been handed over to them but did not provide additional details about the case.

According to Lt Col Gabriel Plus, the Paris fire service spokesman, quoted by Le Parisien, an internal inquiry would mean the firefighters would be suspended from their duties, adding that such actions “cannot be tolerated” and if it is proven that they did happen, “we will then show the greatest firmness.”

“They [the actions] are against the values upheld by Paris firefighters who must be exemplary, which, obviously and happily, is the case for the immense majority of them,” Plus concluded.

Unlike most French firefighters, those conducting their service in Paris are high-ranking professionals and part of the military.

In January, in a similar incident, two police officers of an elite Paris crime brigade were jailed for seven years for the rape of a Canadian tourist at their headquarters, 36 Quai des Orfèvres, back in 2014.