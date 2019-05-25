Syrian Army Repels Attack of Some 200 Militants, Armored Vehicles in Hama - MoD

Syrian forces repelled on Friday evening the attack of Nusra Front terrorists in the Syrian province of Hama, Russian centre for Syrian Reconciliation reported.

According to the Russian military, at least 50 militants were killed, one tank with 5 SUVs were destroyed. Earlier on Friday, militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group which emerged after the dissolution of Al Nusra shelled Syrian Hama province with 20 projectiles, killing at least 4 people and injuring 7 civilians, according to the Russian centre for Syrian Reconciliation. The terrorists launched an offensive on Friday from the Idlib demilitarized zone.

"In the morning of May 25, 2019, militants of the Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group from the Idlib de-escalation zone opened fire from multiple launch rocket systems at Ain al-Qrum and Al-Suqaylabiyah in the northern part of Hama province. 20 missiles have been fired. At least four civilians were killed in the attack, seven people were injured", the statement said.

Earlier, the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said that more than 800 militants, at least seven tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 15 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns have already arrived in the southwest of the Idlib de-escalation zone. The illegal armed groups are bringing in reinforcements, weapons and military equipment to the town of Kafr Nabudah in Hama province.

Over the past few days, terrorists have made at least three large-scale attempts to attack the government forces in the north of Hama province. Tanks, armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems were used in the assaults. All the attacks have been successfully repelled by Damascus.

The Idlib province is the last major stronghold of terrorists and armed rebels in Syria. In September 2018, ceasefire guarantors Russia and Turkey agreed to set up in Idlib a 9-12 mile deep demilitarized zone, which would be cleared of heavy weapons and militants. However, despite progress in the withdrawal of weapons and fighters from the area, remaining militants regularly commit ceasefire violations by shelling nearby provinces.

On Tuesday, US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said that the US was collecting information regarding an alleged chemical weapon attack that reportedly took place in Syria over the weekend and warned the Syrian government that it would quickly respond if Damascus’ use of chemical weapons was confirmed.

The statement was made several days after the Russian Defence Ministry’s Syrian reconciliation centre had warned that terrorists were preparing a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib. Damascus denied reports about the chemical attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov has told reporters that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were the only "sources" and "eyewitnesses" of the alleged chemical attack.

*Nusra Front, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.