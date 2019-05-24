Register
02:36 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rises from Taybat al Imam town after rebel fighters from the hardline jihadist Jund al-Aqsa advanced in the town in Hama province, Syria August 31, 2016. (archives)

    US Reports of 'Chemical Incident' in Syria Based on Terrorist Claims – Moscow

    © REUTERS / Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 100

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Recent US claims about the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian government troops are based on information from unverified sources, including from terrorist groups, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

    “It is likely to be about one more [chemical attack] plot staged by militants of the armed Syrian opposition in the settlement of Kabani in the province of Latakia. The information [about the alleged attack] was posted at internet portals that belong to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group. These dubious sources of information were used for the statements made by the UN Security Council’s permanent member [the United States]”, Zakharova said at a press briefing.

    READ MORE: Reports of Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib Unconfirmed — US State Dept

    She pointed out that speculations about the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government troops became an inherent part of NATO policy on Syria and the Middle East.

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) of Turkey attending the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, October 10, 2016
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin, Erdogan Discuss Ceasefire Violations by Militants in Syria's Idlib - Kremlin
    From Zakharova’s point of view, the West continues to uphold the policy of permanent destabilization of the situation in Syria, instead of promoting a peace settlement.

    The spokeswoman added that Western countries were showing readiness to react immediately to such information attacks.

    On Tuesday, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the United States was collecting information regarding an alleged chemical weapons attack that reportedly took place in Syria over the weekend and warned the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad that it would quickly respond if the use of chemical weapons by Damascus was confirmed.

    READ MORE: On the Run, Nowhere to Call Home: The Most Notorious Wives and Mothers of Daesh

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
    © Sputnik / HİKMET DURGUN
    Kurdish-Led SDF Units Conduct Raid in North-Eastern Syria - Reports
    The statement was made several days after the Russian Defence Ministry’s Syrian reconciliation centre had warned that terrorists were preparing a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib. Damascus denied reports about the chemical attack.

    The Western countries have repeatedly accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons during the ongoing civil war and even carried out precise airstrikes on Syria after reports about chemical incidents.

    Damascus has refuted all the accusations, saying that the incidents were plotted by militants in order to discredit the Syrian government.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Reports of Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib Unconfirmed - US State Dept
    US Diverting After “Bombshell” Cover-Up on Chemical Weapons in Syria
    France Stands by OPCW Amid US Claims of Chemical Attacks in Syria - Ministry
    Alleged Chemical Weapons Use in Syria Needs to be Investigated - Moscow
    Tags:
    chemical attack, terrorists, claims, provocation, Maria Zakharova, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse