Pompeo Confirms $8.1 Bln in Arms Transfers to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE - Report

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has confirmed approval of $8.1 billion in arms transfers to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates in a bid to "deter Iranian aggression," AFP reported.

Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the US administration was bypassing Congress to sell $8.1 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, according to AFP report.

"These sales will support our allies, enhance Middle East stability and help these nations to deter and defend themselves from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo said as cited by AFP.

"Today, I made a determination pursuant to section 36 of the Arms Export Control Act and directed the Department [of State] to complete immediately the formal notification of 22 pending arms transfers to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia totaling approximately $8.1 billion to deter Iranian aggression and build partner self-defense capacity," Pompeo said on Friday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW