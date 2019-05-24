Trump Invokes Provision to Bypass Congress to Sell Arms to Saudis, UAE - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration has invoked a provision in US foreign arms sales legislation that will allow the White House to bypass Congress to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez said in a press release on Friday.

"The Trump Administration formally informed Congress that it is invoking an obscure provision of the Arms Export Control Act to eliminate the statutorily-required Congressional review of the sales of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others, but failed to explain its legal or practical basis for doing so," Menendez said in the release.

US President Donald Trump has publicly stated that he would not end arms exports to Saudi Arabia for fear of losing business with Riyadh, which he previously estimated to be around $100 billion.

READ MORE: ‘Deep Complicity': US-Supported Saudi Strikes Close Hundreds of Yemeni Hospitals

According to The New York Times, the transactions include precision-guided munitions and combat aircraft.

Under the Arms Control Act of 1976, presidents are required to notify Congress of any pending arms sale, and if sales are meant for the Middle East, to certify that any shipments would not adversely affect Israel's qualitative military advantage over its regional neighbours. Congress, for its part, can block any arms sale simply by passing a resolution of disapproval.