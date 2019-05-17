Palestinian Foreign Minister Says US Mideast Peace Plan is a 'Surrender Act'

According to media reports, a new Israel-Palestine peace plan, which US President Donald Trump has previously called the 'deal of the century', is expected to be unveiled next month.

Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority, has called Washington's plan to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict an unacceptable 'surrender act'.

According to reports, Mr Maliki recently spoke at the Chatham House think-tank in London, where he said that the US plan was in fact 'the consecration of Palestinians' century-old ordeal'. He also added that there were all the indications that this US administration was preparing to give its stamp of approval to Israel's colonial policies.

"When it comes to taking the lead on peace efforts, the world left the steering wheel in the hand of a reckless driver… with a view that we should wait till the reckless driver goes over a cliff or runs over the Palestinian people [before doing] something about it."

Mr Maliki believes that the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan offers "no independence, no sovereignty, no freedom and no justice". He added that accepting the plan would mean to capitulate, and also said that the Palestinians would never sign 'a surrender act'.

Earlier in May, Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is an architect of the plan, said the proposals will be a "framework… [which] will lead to both sides being much better off".

As of today, Israel has not officially outlined its position towards the plan.

With almost no details having emerged concerning the deal so far, it is unclear whether it will be based on the "two-state solution" formula which offers a resolution for the conflict by creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel, with Jerusalem being a shared capital.

Israel has built about 140 settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since it occupied them in the 1967 Middle East war. These settlements are considered illegal under international law but Israel disputes this.