Register
17:16 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat moves in the Persian Gulf near an oil tanker (File)

    Recent US Concern Over Iran Caused by Pics of Missiles in Persian Gulf – Reports

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    12641

    Photographs of Iranian missiles on small boats in the Persian Gulf reportedly became a cause for the recent escalation of warnings among White House officials.

    Overhead imagery showed fully assembled missiles, stoking fears that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps would fire them at US naval ships, officials familiar with the matter told the New York Times.

    Three officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the issue publicly, said that the intelligence presented a different kind of threat that had been previously seen from Iran. However, officials said that while President Trump’s hard-line national security adviser John R. Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo see these photographs as a justification for viewing Iran as a threat, other parties, including the Europeans, Iraqis, members of both parties in Congress and some senior officials within the Trump administration, suggested that the move to put missiles on ships represents a defensive action against what Tehran believes are provocative acts by Washington.

    In this Sept. 22, 2011 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard members march during armed forces parade marking the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran
    © AFP 2019 / Vahid Salemi
    Iran Vows to Defeat US-Israeli Alliance Amid Rising Tensions
    The State Department on Wednesday ordered a partial evacuation of the United States Embassy in Baghdad and a consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan, a move that one senior American official said was an overreaction to the intelligence.

    Intelligence officials declassified a photograph of one of the small boats, called dhows, carrying what was described as a functional Iranian missile after Bolton announced that the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln would sail to the Gulf sooner than expected.

    The Pentagon, however, has not released the photograph as, according to two American officials, it was not compelling enough to convince the American public and lawmakers, or foreign allies, of the new Iranian threat. The other photographs, which remain classified, show the Revolutionary Guards loading missiles onto the boats at several Iranian ports, the two American officials claimed.

    UAE
    © Sputnik / Alexander Yuryev
    ‘Iran Behaviour’ Led to ‘Difficult Situation’ After Alleged Ship Attacks - UAE
    The photographs were among at least three streams of intelligence that alarmed national security officials and convinced many that a more serious threat from Iran was emerging. These include conversations between the Revolutionary Guards and foreign militias discussing attacks on American troops and diplomats in Iraq as well as intelligence about Iran targeting commercial shipping, which led US officials to believe that Iran was behind this week’s sabotage of four tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Officials, however, still do not have a conclusive forensic analysis that shows Iran’s involvement in any kind of sabotage.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Confident Iran 'Will Want to Talk Soon'

    Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees who was briefed last week on the new intelligence, said on Wednesday that while he did not want a war with Iran, the United States must respond if attacked.

    “I’ve been here eight years. This is, by far, the single most imminent potential conflict of this significance that I have been around. This is real. This is not a fake thing. It’s not being made up by somebody. This president does not even want to have troops in the Middle East,” Rubio said, cited by the Times.

    Tensions in the region have been high recently, as the United States reinforced its military presence in the Persian Gulf with the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to send "a clear and unmistakable message" to Tehran. Washington also approved the additional deployment of the Patriot missile defence system and amphibious warship USS Arlington to the region. Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to retaliate in the event of a military conflict.

    Related:

    Trump Says Confident Iran 'Will Want to Talk Soon'
    Iran ‘on Cusp of Full-Scale Confrontation With Enemy’ – IRGC Commander
    Sanders Warns Iran War 'Wanted by Bolton' Would Be 'Many Times Worse Than Iraq'
    ‘Iran Behaviour’ Led to ‘Difficult Situation’ After Alleged Ship Attacks - UAE
    Trump Mulls Booting Bolton Over His Hawkish Views on Iran, Venezuela - Report
    UK Foreign Office Enters Crisis Mode as US-Iran Fallout Escalates - Reports
    Iran’s Oil Output to Fall to Record-Low Level in May – Intl Energy Agency Report
    Tags:
    Intelligence, photo, missiles, military presence, John Bolton, Marco Rubio, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse