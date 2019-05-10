Register
    Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase. (File)

    US to Send More Patriot Missiles to Middle East Over Iran Fears - Report

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    US officials told Reuters Friday that Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan had ordered the deployment of more MIM-104 Patriot missile defense systems to the Middle East due to increasing tensions between the US and Iran.

    The move follows sales worth $6 billion of the mobile surface-to-air missile system to both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain earlier this week. Both countries are small US allies in the Persian Gulf and house major US military bases just a couple of dozen miles from Iranian territory.

    A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B interceptor missile is launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test in the mid-Pacific.
    © US Navy photo
    US ‘Not Seeking a Fight’ with Iran, But Ready to Use ‘Unrelenting Force’ - CENTCOM General

    Last month, the US also tested out the rapid deployment capabilities of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) crews, another SAM system that prioritizes interception of ballistic missiles. The US sent 250 servicemembers to Israel's Nevatim Airbase to drill them on their ability to "rapidly surge combat-ready forces into and across the theater," Deputy Commander of the US Army in Europe Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Rowling said at the time.

    The US has already deployed a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the region in response to what Washington says are growing threats from Iran. Last month, US President Donald Trump declared Iran's elite paramilitary force, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to be a terrorist organization, the first time a uniformed state armed force has received the designation. Iranian leaders have vowed not to back down before US chest-beating, noting they could, among other things, close the Strait of Hormuz at a moment's notice. The waterway handles one fifth of the world's seaborne petroleum traffic.

