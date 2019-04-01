Register
22:21 GMT +301 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

    US Completes First THAAD Deployment in Israel Days Before Knesset Elections

    © AP Photo / Choo Sang-chul/Newsis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A rapid-deployment drill involving the US military and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrapped up on Monday in which they deployed the powerful THAAD missile defense array. The muscle flex comes just a week before a challenging election for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has played up his closeness to Washington on the campaign trail.

    A five week-long test of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system in southern Israel concluded Monday. Since March 4, 250 US officers and soldiers, plus 15 Israeli Air Force (IAF) personnel, have trained at the Nevatim Airbase on quickly deploying the missile defense system in Israel.

    An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen on Gaza City, early Friday, March 15, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Israel Strikes Hamas Posts in Gaza in Response to Border Explosions - IDF

    "The THAAD was deployed in Israel; we did a month of exercises with it. At the end of this month, it will go back to its place, and we will have improved our air defenses," IAF Col. Guy Amosi told The Times of Israel over the phone. "We learned tons."

    Deputy Commander of the US Army in Europe Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Rowling said the purpose of the drill was testing US troops' ability "to rapidly deploy a THAAD system thousands of miles across the globe, and then integrate into one of the most complex missile defense architectures in the world… The ability to rapidly surge combat-ready forces into and across the theater is critical to projecting forces at a moment's notice, to support our Allies and partners across the theater."

    ​The US and Israel have a defensive agreement by which Washington would provide Tel Aviv with missile defense in the event of war, The Jerusalem Post noted.

    Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip on February 6, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Israel’s New Right Leader Pledges to ‘Open the Gates of Hell’ on Hamas

    This was the first time THAAD has been deployed to Israel, where it will become a new layer in Israel's multifaceted missile defense network. The protective systems include the short-range Iron Dome, the exoatmospheric Arrow system and the David's Sling missile defense system, which is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 kilometers and 300 kilometers, according to the Jerusalem Post. THAAD, which intercepts long-range ballistic missiles in their re-entry stage, fills a gap by protecting against ballistic missiles at ranges of up to 200 kilometers and altitudes up to 150 kilometers.

    However, the Times of Israel noted that the AN/TPY-2, an X-band radar array and key part of the THAAD system that searches for inbound missiles, has been deployed in Israel for a decade. The system can provide early warning against ballistic missile launches from almost 3,000 miles away, and is intended to prepare Israeli defenses to intercept potential missile attacks from Iran, which is roughly 600 miles from Israel at the two nations' closest points.

    "The cooperation between the Air Defense Array and its American counterpart emphasizes the professionalism and operational strength that brings better protection of the skies of Israel," IAF Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, commander of Israel's Aerial Defense Division, said in a statement. "The system is integrated as an equivalent of the Israeli Arrow Weapons System and brings with it complementary capabilities. Thanks to the professional relationship and the joint training, we are better prepared for real-life challenges."

    A campaign ad showing Israeli MK Oren Hazan as Tico from the 1996 Spaghetti Western film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, shooting Arab Israeli MK Jamal Zahalka, portrayed as the one-armed bounty hunter
    © Facebook video screenshot
    ‘A Call for Murder’: Israeli MK Sued Over Ad Showing Him Shoot Arab Lawmaker (VIDEO)

    "We are in a pre-election period in Israel," former UK ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik in February in comments about a mistaken Netanyahu tweet calling for war with Iran. "This sounds like Netanyahu flexing his muscles, showing that he's the best military leader… He's brushing up his military credentials, trying to ramp up the crisis atmosphere in which he tends to flourish, ramping up the Iran threat."

    ​Last month, US President Donald Trump made the decision to unilaterally recognize Israel's claim to sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a territory north of the Sea of Galilee it seized from Syria in 1967. Ariel Gold, a peace activist and co-founder of anti-war group Code Pink, told Sputnik the move was "an election gift from Donald Trump to Netanyahu, because Netanyahu's been taking some hits recently in the polls, due to his pending indictment, and so this really helps him to — I'm sure Trump hopes — regain his advantage." She noted that Netanyahu's re-election campaign has focused heavily on his close relationship with Trump, with large billboards and election banners for Likud featuring their likenesses.

    Related:

    Trump’s Golan Heights Stunt Ends Need for Israel-Syria-Palestine Talks - Scholar
    Air Sirens Heard in Gaza Border Areas as Rocket Falls Short of Israel - IDF
    Brazil Opens Jerusalem Office to Serve as 'Part of Its Embassy in Israel'
    Tags:
    elections, Knesset, ballistic missile, missile defense, rapid deployment force, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Pentagon, Israeli Air Force (IAF), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse