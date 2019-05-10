Russian Military Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 5 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Latakia (4). The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (8), Idlib (4), Latakia (2) and Hama (1)", the centre said in its daily bulletin.
READ MORE: Militants Fire 12 Rockets at Hmeymim Air Base in Syria — Russian MoD
Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.
According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.
READ MORE: Terrorists Tried to Attack Hmeymim Base in Syria 12 Times Over a Month — MoD
All comments
Show new comments (0)