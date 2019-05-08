Syrian Security Defuse Chemical Laden Car Bomb in Homs - Reports

Syrian authorities defused a vehicle with a bomb planted in the centre of a main residential area of the city of Homs, the Syrian state-run broadcaster said Wednesday, cited by Reuters.

According to media reports, a car filled with C4 chemicals was left in the Zahra district of the city. The media report gave no further details.

In March, at least four Syrian civilians were killed by the Daesh terrorist group in Syria’s province of Homs, according to local media reports. The Syrian citizens were murdered in the southeast of the province by a terror group consisting of the Daesh militants, who had penetrated into the region, according to Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Neutralizes Over 20 Daesh Terrorists East of Homs — Reports

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy Return to Peaceful Life: Syrian Military Continues to Clear Homs From Explosives - MoD

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

READ MORE: Syrian Authorities Discover Cache of Western, Israeli Weapons in Homs — Report

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

